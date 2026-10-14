SentinelOne Prices At $1.25 Bln Of 0.00% Convertible Notes, Plans $150 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S), a cybersecurity company, on Wednesday announced the pricing of $1.25 billion in 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031.

The company said the offering includes an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $187.5 million in notes.

The notes are expected to settle on October 16 and will mature on October 1, 2031.

The company expects net proceeds of approximately $1.224 billion from the offering, or approximately $1.408 billion if the additional notes option is exercised in full.

The company will use approximately $131.6 million of the proceeds to pay for capped call transactions and approximately $150 million to repurchase around 6.2 million shares of its Class A common stock.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, additional share repurchases, working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions and strategic investments.

The notes will carry no regular interest and will be convertible into cash, shares of Class A common stock, or a combination of both, at the company's election.

The initial conversion price is approximately $31.21 per share, representing a premium of around 30% over the stock's closing price of $24.01 on October 13.

The company said the capped call transactions are expected to help reduce potential share dilution upon conversion of the notes and offset certain cash payments above the principal amount, subject to a cap.

SentinelOne closed trading 6.43% lesser at $24.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.29% higher at $24.08.