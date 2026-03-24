SentinelOne Promotes Barry Padgett To President And COO

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S), AI Security company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Barry Padgett as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

The promotion follows Padgett's successful tenure as the company's Chief Growth Officer and his recent role as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This transition aligns with Sonalee Parekh officially starting her role as the company's new CFO.

In his elevated role as President and COO, Padgett will take on an expanded mandate, focusing on corporate strategy and operational excellence across SentinelOne's key market-facing functions.

Padgett brings over 25 years of experience driving growth and scaling operations at market-defining technology companies.

Prior to SentinelOne, he held key leadership positions including Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Concur, President of SAP, Chief Revenue Officer at Stripe, and Chief Executive Officer at Amperity.