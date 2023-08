SentinelOne Stock: Bull vs. Bear

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in June 2021 and has seen turbulent trading since its debut. While the cybersecurity company's share price initially rocketed higher, the stock is currently down roughly 61% from where it closed on the day of its initial public offering. Is the stock a smart buy for growth investors right now, or is there still too much downside risk? If you're thinking about investing in SentinelOne, or already own the stock in your portfolio, read on for a look at bullish and bearish dynamics that could be pivotal factors in shaping the stock's performance. SentinelOne stock suffered a huge sell-off in June after the company cut its sales forecast for this year to between $590 million and $600 million, down from its previous guidance for revenue of between $631 million and $640 million. Given the current macroeconomic uncertainties, many businesses have made moves to curtail spending and delayed growth initiatives. But despite a disappointing forecast adjustment in the face of those macro pressures, the cybersecurity specialist's business should still expand at a healthy pace.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel