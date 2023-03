SentinelOne Surges On Significant Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity company SentinelOne, Inc. (S) are rising more than 11% Wednesday morning after reporting robust revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Quarterly revenue increased 92% year-on-year to $126.1 million.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $93.68 million or $0.33 per share compared with net loss of $71.71 million or $0.27 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on higher expenses.

SentinelOne shares, currently at $16.09, has traded in the range of $12.69-$42.84 in the last 1 year.