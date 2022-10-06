SENTRAL APPOINTS MULTIFAMILY AND VACATION RENTAL VETERANS STEVE LEFKOVITS AND SIMON LEHMANN AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS

As Sentral Redefines Rental Living Experience, New Strategic Advisors Bring Decades of Multifamily and Vacation Rental Leadership to Advise on Expansion Plans

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral today announced that renowned multifamily and vacation rental executives Steve Lefkovits and Simon Lehmann have joined the company as strategic advisors, and will work closely with CEO Jon Slavet, SVP of Real Estate Rikesh Patel, and SVP of Marketing Lisa Tully, to expand Sentral's real estate and brand footprint. With decades of leadership in multifamily communities and global and domestic vacation rentals between them, Lefkovits and Lehmann will provide valuable third-party insights and expertise on Sentral's growth strategy, brand development and engagement with prospective Class A owners and developers.

"Steve and Simon are two of the most respected leaders in their fields. No one understands multifamily and vacation rentals better than they do," said Jon Slavet, Chief Executive Officer at Sentral. "The confluence of these two industry experts advocating Sentral's mission is an affirmation of the dramatic shift to flexible living taking place in the rental market. We are at the forefront of providing owners and developers a new model to meet the increasingly diverse demands of residents and guests, and to maximize the NOI and value of their assets."

In his 25+year career as one of the most-sought after speakers and thought-leaders in multifamily residential real estate, Steve Lefkovits has served as a partner at RealtyCom Partners, LLC and as the owner of Joshua Tree Conference Group, which produces the AIM Conference. He is also principal of Joshua Tree Consulting, a management consulting practice that specializes in developing unique strategies to demonstrably increase profitability and competitiveness for large multifamily investors and their principals. His clients have included some of the largest multifamily REITs, private apartment owners and top-tier companies such as American Express, TransUnion and Move.com.

"What Sentral is doing is highly compelling because it puts the customer first. Flexible living has flipped the script so that customers can rent according to their lifestyle. Sentral understands how to make this process seamless, and in doing so, creates new revenue opportunities for owners. Residents now have choices beyond one or two-year leases, regardless of whether or not that was conducive to their needs," said Lefkovits. "They have things like subletting– and make it an important driver of new revenue and customer value."

In his role as strategic advisor to Sentral, Lefkovits will provide insights on need assessments among property owners' various stakeholders — to help them understand the opportunities available through Sentral's flexible living management platform, and how it will benefit their communities and bottom line.

Simon Lehmann is one of the world's foremost experts on short-term and vacation rentals. He leads AJL Atelier, a specialized vacation rental and business consultancy while also advising multiple companies as Board Member and Executive Chairman. An in-demand speaker and commentator, Simon broaches high-level and technical topics alike, from the future trends of short-term rental to the specifics of online distribution OTAs.

"I am very excited to join Sentral as a strategic advisor because they are doing something smart and unique in the flexible living space," said Lehmann. "They understand big trends and embrace new ideas, such as creating long and short term rental offerings together within the same communities. Their approach and the team they are building are innovative and revolutionary."

Based in Switzerland, Lehmann brings Sentral a deep understanding and global perspective on the value proposition and operational execution of vacation rentals, and how facets of hospitality converge with flexible living.

About Sentral

Sentral is the modern property management company innovating flexible living communities throughout the United States. The company is redefining home by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into more dynamic and profitable communities, offering any length of stay in the nation's most coveted cities — including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Scottsdale, and Seattle, with many more to come. Sentral delivers authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that optimizes operating income for owners. The company manages over $2 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group.

