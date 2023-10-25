Sentry Foundation contributes an additional $350K to support Maui wildfire recovery; total giving reaches $1 million

Company leaders surprise four Maui non-profits during island visit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. and MAUI, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sentry Insurance reaffirmed its commitment to the Maui community, announcing additional donations of $350,000 to bolster the ongoing Maui wildfire recovery efforts. This contribution brings the company's total giving to Maui non-profits for direct wildfire relief to $1 million. As the venue for the PGA TOUR's The Sentry (formerly the Sentry Tournament of Champions), the island holds special significance for Sentry, which has served as the event's title sponsor since 2018.

"We're in awe of the strength and unity we've witnessed on the island as it comes together after the wildfires."

Sentry leaders surprised four Maui non-profits—Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank, University of Hawaii-Maui, and Boys & Girls Club of Maui—with the donations during a visit to the island earlier this month to better understand the needs of the community.

Pete McPartland, Chairman and CEO of Sentry, expressed his admiration for the island's resilience, stating, "We're in awe of the strength and unity we've witnessed on the island as it comes together after the wildfires. Maui is like family to us—a part of our ohana, a Sentry community. And we'll stand by Maui throughout the recovery and rebuilding process."

Sentry's commitment includes recognizing The Sentry event qualifiers by making a $2,000 donation in each player's honor for the 2024 event.

The breakdown of the donations is as follows:

The donations to the University of Hawaii-Maui College and Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui each include a $10,000 match on donations by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Boys and Girls Club of Portage County, respectively. The four organizations are part of Sentry's Connected Communities initiative, which launched in 2022 and serves to connect Maui with the city of Stevens Point, Wis., where Sentry is headquartered.

Quotes:

"With so much tragedy happening across the world right now, it can be difficult to look up and understand how long of a road we have ahead of us. True partners like Sentry understand that this will be years of recovery, and continued support like this gift is imperative to ensuring that so many in need don't fall through the cracks."—Nicholas Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maui United Way.

"This donation and support bring hope and opportunity, filling the needs of the community, during one of the most tragic times. Sentry not only matched our incredible Connected Communities partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of Portage County, but increased it to $50,000. This enables the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to continue and grow our services to Maui and the West Side community through outreach, relief efforts, programs and more—now and in the future."—Thomas "TJ" Daya, Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.

"Through Sentry's Connected Communities Initiative, our Boys & Girls Club fostered a bond with Maui's BGC. We were deeply affected by the wildfires and the temporary loss of their Club house. We quickly provided relief through programs and essential supplies, rallying our Stevens Point community to raise $20,000 for recovery. We also sent Wisconsin care packages to show our support to the BGC staff on Maui. Though we can't be there in person, we're dedicated to helping our friends."—Kevin Quevillon, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.

"This additional $100,000 gift from Sentry is a tremendous blessing for our organization as it will enable us to expand our hunger relief programs and help us continue addressing a critical need in our community."—Richard Yust, Executive Director, Maui Food Bank.

"As a community, we continue to face the challenges presented by the wildfire's aftermath every day. When folks like those at Sentry and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point jump in to help from more than 4,000 miles away, words can't express how much it means to our community. Even more than the financial support—which is certainly critical—the thoughtfulness warms our hearts and reminds us of the goodness of humanity. It reminds us of what Maui means to the rest of the world and helps us to persevere."—Chancellor Lui Hokoana, University of Hawai'i-Maui College.

"UWSP's participation in the Connected Communities initiative afforded me the opportunity to immediately bond with Chancellor Lui over our shared vision for institutional and student success. Leading institutions of higher learning is not for the faint of heart. I appreciate having Chancellor Lui as a friend and partner in the shared pursuit of public good. When I learned of the deadly wildfires and its devasting impact on the people of Maui College, it was an easy decision to extend some help. I only wished that I could do more."—Chancellor Thomas Gibson, Ed.D., University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023.

See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,900 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

