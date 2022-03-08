SentryHealth and Wellview Merge to Combine Leading Engagement and Care Coordination Services to Self-Insured Employers

LOUSVILLE, Ky., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryHealth Inc. ("SentryHealth"), a leading provider of technology-enabled care coordination and case management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has merged with Wellview Inc. ("Wellview"), a next generation, market-leading population health management provider of personalized engagement solutions, to provide a wholistic, technology-enabled services offering for self-insured employers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This integration unites two market-leading, technology-enabled healthcare benefit management companies in the U.S. and will build a robust core competency that provides a single solution for self-insured employers to manage healthcare benefits in a way that engages, coordinates care, provides price transparency, and manages high-cost interventions for employees in a personal way.

"We are delighted to join forces with Wellview to offer an integrated solution that raises the bar on employee health," said SentryHealth CEO, J. Kevin Porter. "Employees are looking for affordable, high-quality health care that's right for them…without having to jump through hoops. Together, we will ensure that all employees, regardless of risk level, get the kind of care they need, when they need it."

"SentryHealth and Wellview share the same desire to make care more accessible and affordable for employers and their employees. Through the right combination of technology plus human interaction, employees are more likely to engage in their own health, driving better results for everyone," commented James Story, CEO of Wellview.

Kevin Porter, SentryHealth's CEO, has been named CEO of the new combined company. James Story, Wellview's co-founder and CEO, has been named Chief Strategy Officer of the new combined company. The new company will combine under the SentryHealth brand and provide services to nearly 300 employers across the U.S.

To accelerate innovation and growth, the merger is supported by Panoramic Ventures, OCA Ventures, and Lunsford Capital. "We believe the combined companies offer a platform solution that answers an unmet need in the self-insured employer market by fully addressing the entire health spectrum of the employer's member population," said Panoramic Ventures Principal, Austin Poole. "We are excited to partner with the company and its leadership as it embarks on its next stage of growth."

Loon Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to SentryHealth for this transaction.

About SentryHealth Inc.

SentryHealth is leading the charge in employee health and wellbeing. Its integrated health solution is the perfect combination of technology and personalized support from caring medical professionals. Powered by AI, the company analyzes data from multiple sources to develop unique Intelligent Profiles complete with personalized recommendations. Pairing these profiles with smart technology and Registered Nurse Advocates, it engages with each employee to ensure they receive the right care at the right time. The result is better participation, higher satisfaction, greater outcomes, and lower costs. Visit www.sentryhealth.com, email connect@sentryhealth.com or call 866.891.8937.

About Wellview Inc.

Founded in 2013, Wellview spent its early years developing a technology-enabled health experience and validated case studies earning the company a reputation for value-based care delivery. Wellview quickly rose to a leading position in population health management with record-breaking health engagement, clinical outcomes, and claims-cost reduction rates. To learn more about Wellview, please visit www.wellviewhealth.com.

About Panoramic Ventures

Panoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.

About OCA Ventures

OCA Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Chicago focused on highly scalable technology and services businesses, with particular expertise in financial technologies, services and trading, security, data analytics, and healthcare technologies. OCA seeks to invest in revolutionary ideas and to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs, typically participating in a company's first round of institutional capital. For more information, please visit www.ocaventures.com or follow OCA Ventures on Twitter @OCAVentures.

