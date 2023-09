Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 Could Be Big Days for the Stock Market. Here's What Investors Should Know

The "September effect" is an odd phenomenon in which the stock market generally declines during the month of September, often quite sharply. Dating back to 1928, the benchmark S&P 500 has lost an average of 1.1% during September, making it the worst month for the stock market by a full percentage point.The September effect could be particularly chilling this year due to a confluence of important events. The inflation report slated for Sept. 13 and the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20 could send stocks into a tailspin. But those events could just as easily buoy the S&P 500 into a new bull market.Here are the important details.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel