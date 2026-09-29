Sept. 30 Could Be the Start of a New Paradigm for Micron

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has a major event coming up that could shift market sentiment toward its stock. On Sept. 30, it will deliver its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results, and what it says could create a new paradigm for the stock.

The market has long recognized that Micron was a cyclical company. The state of the memory chip business fluctuates significantly as demand rises and falls, and as producers' moves to add capacity during tighter markets lead to oversupply conditions later. However, there has never been a demand wave as large as the one currently underway -- thanks to the AI build-out, all the available production capacity for every chipmaker involved in the memory space has been presold.

As Wednesday's announcement will be Micron's fiscal 2026 Q4, it may issue guidance for fiscal 2027 that could shock the market and send the stock price soaring.

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