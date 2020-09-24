September 24 - An Evening In for Dining Out For Life® Hosted by Subaru

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced dramatic changes to all of our lives and brought devastating challenges to the restaurant community, as well as to the healthcare organizations who support people in need. The annual restaurant-based fundraiser, Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru, sends crucially needed funds to HIV/AIDS organizations in cities across North America.

Subaru of America, Inc. continues to support Dining Out For Life, and invites you to join Chopped! host Ted Allen and guests on Instagram Live on Thursday, September 248:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, for a spicy, clean-food, cooking demonstration by New York-based, award-winning Chef Ric Orlando, as well as conversation with Designer /HIV Activist Mondo Guerra, and actor/author, Pam Grier.

To join the event, go to @Subaru_USA.

The nearly 3,000 restaurants that participate in Dining Out For Life need support now more than ever. On September 24 , dining out and take-out events will be happening in several cities: Oakland, California ; Birmingham, Alabama ; Chicago, Illinois ; Louisville, Kentucky ; Alaska ; Minneapolis, Minnesota ; and Seattle, Washington . Many more regions will hold in-person and virtual events in October and December.

Reach out to the HIV/AIDS Service Organization that produces Dining Out For Life in your community to see how you can help them help the people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, with support from Subaru of America, Inc., more than $4.2 million dollars was raised from a single day of dining in 60 cities coast to coast, the most funds raised since the event began in 1991.

"A commitment to caring for the people in our communities is integral to our Subaru Love Promise, and our longstanding partnership with Dining Out for Life is a shining example of the importance of supporting causes that matter," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to help raise awareness and funds to fight against HIV/AIDS and benefit those who are impacted in our local communities."

Funds raised through a city's Dining Out For Life event stay in that region to provide HIV care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.

On September 24, 2020, Dine Out (or Dine In) to Give Back will take place in: Albany, Plattsburgh & Greater Capital Region, NY; Anchorage & Juneau; Asheville; Atlanta; Austin; Baltimore; Birmingham; Boston; Buffalo & Western New York; Charleston; Chattanooga; Chicago; Clearwater & Tampa Bay, Florida; Denver/Boulder; Forestville, CA; Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, Florida; Henderson – Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville; Kalamazoo & Southwest Michigan; St. Louis; Lexington; Louisville; Mobile; Norfolk; Lake Worth; Las Vegas; Memphis; Minneapolis & Greater Minnesota; Melbourne- Spacecoast/Treasure Coast FL, Miami; Morris Plains, NJ; New Haven; New York City; Nashville; New Orleans; Norfolk & Hampton Roads, VA; Northern New Jersey; Oakland; Orlando & Central Florida; Greater Palm Springs & Coachella Valley, CA; Palm Beach County, Florida; Philadelphia & Delaware Valley; Phoenix/Scottsdale; Portland; Sacramento; San Diego; San Francisco and Bay Area, CA; St. Louis, Seattle; Sonoma County, CA; Tacoma & Olympia, Washington; Tulsa; and Washington D.C..

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dining Out For Life : Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and has since grown into an international event held across North America raising an average $4 million annually. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: Dine Out, End HIV. Each restaurant donates a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential HIV services. For more information, visit www.diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life , Facebook/DiningOut4Life , or on Instagram .

