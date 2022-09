September Could Be a Crucial Month for These 2 Cryptocurrencies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies have had more downs than ups this year. Total crypto market value has dropped from more than $2 trillion to barely $1 trillion. But it's important to remember this is due to general market sentiment. In times of economic trouble, investors retreat from risky assets.If we look specifically at various cryptocurrencies, we can find plenty of exciting news. In fact, two major players are ready to launch key upgrades in September: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). That's why this month could be crucial for these blockchains and their investors. Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, expects to launch the Merge around Sept. 15. This is part of a general upgrade meant to reduce energy consumption, congestion on the network, and transaction fees. The big update also will increase transaction speed on the blockchain.Continue reading