People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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05.07.2026 15:35:01
Septerna's Chief People Officer Sold Nearly 12,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Samira Shaikhly, Chief People Officer of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 11,798 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $355,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.06); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026 market close.Septerna is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of GPCR-targeted oral therapies for complex diseases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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