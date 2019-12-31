Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of single-mode LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of Things ("IoT”) and a wide range of broadband data devices, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement Sequans’ management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. EST / 14:00 CET Dial in: U.S. toll free: 888-394-8218/International: +1 323-701-0225 Access: When prompted, provide event title or access code 9106200

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 18, 2020 by dialing toll free 888-203-1112 in the U.S., or +1 719-457-0820 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 9106200.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for broadband, critical, and massive IoT applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G LTE technology and its chips and modules are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including residential and industrial CPE, mobile/portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for low data rate, narrowband IoT devices, including trackers, wearables, and industrial IoT sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

