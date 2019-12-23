Sequans’ Monarch Chip and Monarch NB01Q Module Certified For Use on T-Mobile’s NB-IoT Network

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced today that T-Mobile has certified its Monarch chip and a Monarch-based module, Monarch NB01Q, for use on T-Mobile’s NB-IoT network. Sequans’ Monarch is one of the world’s most mature LTE-M/NB-IoT solutions with operator certifications and deployments worldwide. T-Mobile is the latest operator to certify Monarch or Monarch-based modules following other operators in USA, Japan, Korea, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

"The benefits of our Monarch NB01Q module are many, including industry-leading low power consumption, global compatibility, and a 23 dBm PA that allows for much deeper indoor coverage,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "New or existing customers will now be able to launch IoT devices quickly, easily, and cost-effectively on T-Mobile’s network.”

Sequans’ Monarch NB01Q module key features:

Monarch NB01Q is based on Sequans’ world-leading Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. Key features:

All-in-one, single-mode LTE module supports category NB1 (NB2 upgradable)

Worldwide deployment and roaming capability

Industry-leading low power consumption of 1 microamp in power saving mode (PSM), which enables special benefits for sensor applications on T-Mobile’s NB1 network

A +23 dBm/+20dBm configurable PA (power amplifier) allows for fewer repetitions and superior coverage at cell edge or in-building/underground

Pin-to-pin compatible with all of Sequans’ Q-series modules, including the Monarch GM01Q LTE-M module

Monarch NB01Q is forward-compatible with Sequans’ second generation Monarch NB02S module, recently announced. Monarch NB02S with integrated SiM is designed for 5G massive IoT and expected to be generally available mid-2020.

Forward Looking Statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for broadband, critical, and massive IoT applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G LTE technology and its chips and modules are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including residential and industrial CPE, mobile/portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for low data rate, narrowband IoT devices, including trackers, wearables, and industrial IoT sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005107/en/