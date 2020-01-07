Sequans Monarch SiP Selected by Invoxia for New IoT Tracker Unveiled Today in the US

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Invoxia, developer of a wide range of smart trackers integrating AI, has adopted Sequans’ Monarch SiP to provide the LTE-M connectivity for the new Invoxia GPS tracker, unveiled today at CES. The Invoxia GPS Tracker is among the very first low power geolocating devices providing real-time location over 4G and 5G networks. The Invoxia GPS Tracker is an anti-theft solution, ideal for cars, motorcycles and scooters, that is able to evolve and adapt to intrusion events.

"We chose Sequans’ Monarch SiP to provide the LTE connectivity for our new Invoxia tracker because it provides the ultra-low power consumption and global compatibility and has been certified in operator networks all over the USA,” said Amélie Caudron, Invoxia CEO. "Our goal was to make the most powerful tracker possible, and we were very impressed with the small size, maturity and capability of Sequans’ Monarch technology and determined it to be the most reliable LTE connectivity solution available today.”

"We congratulate Invoxia on the launch of the new Invoxia GPS tracker and are very proud to contribute our Monarch SiP technology to this powerful anti-theft device,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Invoxia’s integration of AI that adapts to events and provides intrusion detection that constantly evolves and improves, makes it one of the most intelligent anti-theft trackers in the industry.”

The Invoxia GPS Tracker is in an ultra-thin black aluminum case and features a rechargeable 250mAh battery with battery life of one month in standard mode and up to 10 months in anti-theft mode. It features high precision tracking, indoor and outdoor, and numerous alarm features. It is available now at Invoxia.com.

The Invoxia GPS IoT Tracker is based on Sequans Monarch SiP, an all-in-one solution that combines Sequans’ Monarch chip with the universal radio front end of Skyworks Solutions. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.

To learn more about the Invoxia GPS Tracker and to see it on display, visit Invoxia and Sequans at CES 2020, Tech West, at the Venetian and Sands Expo. Invoxia’s booth is on the expo show floor, booth 45131, and Sequans is located at the Venetian, Toscana 3603 meeting room. Contact events@sequans.com if you would like to schedule a meeting with Sequans.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for broadband, critical, and massive IoT applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G LTE technology and its chips and modules are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including residential and industrial CPE, mobile/portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for low data rate, narrowband IoT devices, including trackers, wearables, and industrial IoT sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005818/en/