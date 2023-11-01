Sequoia Financial Group Introduces Sequoia Sentinel, Family Office Dedicated to Serving Ultra High Net Worth Clients

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a leading SEC-registered wealth manager with more than $15 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023, today launched Sequoia Sentinel, a boutique family office within the firm that is dedicated to supporting the unique needs of ultra high net worth individuals and families.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia was established in 1991 to provide asset management and wealth planning services across the wealth continuum—from individuals to family offices—with locations throughout the United States. Its new Sequoia Sentinel unit delivers a full spectrum of customized support and guidance for multiple generations, including technical expertise in areas that specifically affect substantial family wealth.

The Sequoia Sentinel Family Office team is a highly trained group of professionals who have significant expertise in solving the complex issues of wealthy families. The firm has built the capabilities to serve the ultra high net worth market through organic growth and acquisitions, including Zeke Capital Advisors and M Capital Advisors in 2023 and WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS in 2021.

Sequoia Sentinel clients typically have a minimum account size of $20 million. Sequoia Financial Group offers services to clients across the wealth continuum, including several specialized resource groups. It created Sequoia Sentinel to offer an array of tailored services, including asset management, tax management, wealth transfer, asset transactions, and charitable planning to meet the challenges inherent to generational wealth.

Sequoia Sentinel is overseen by Annie McCauley, executive vice president and chief client experience officer of Sequoia. Sequoia Sentinel serves a unique classification of Sequoia's clients, representing about 55% of the firm's assets under management.

"This is a significant milestone in our firm's 32-year history," said Tom Haught, founder and CEO. "Sequoia Sentinel's team leverages the depth and breadth of Sequoia's capabilities and resources to provide a custom and multi-generational client experience for each of our qualified clients."

In conjunction with the new Sequoia Sentinel brand, Sequoia Financial Group unveiled a new website and refreshed its logo and mark.

Sequoia was recently named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. Sequoia had more than $15 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.sequoia-financial,com.

