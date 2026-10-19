Seraxis Names Former FDA Medical Officer Patricia Beaston As Chief Medical Officer Ahead Of Merger

(RTTNews) - Seraxis Holdings, Inc. and Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc. (SEOVF, SVA.TO), a biotechnology company developing cell-based therapies, on Monday announced the appointment of Patricia Beaston as Chief Medical Officer of Seraxis.

The company said Beaston will assume the same role at the combined company, BetaNova Biotherapeutics, following the completion of the proposed merger between Seraxis and Sernova.

Beaston brings 24 years of experience as a medical officer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The appointment comes as the companies prepare to advance SR-02, a stem cell-derived insulin-producing islet cell therapy, into clinical trials.

The program has received FDA clearance for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, with first patient dosing targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The proposed combined company also plans to advance SR-03, a gene-edited islet cell therapy designed to reduce immune recognition and potentially eliminate the need for long-term immunosuppression.

An Investigational New Drug application for SR-03 is targeted for the second half of 2027.

The proposed merger remains subject to closing conditions, and completion is not guaranteed.

On Friday, Sernova Biotherapeutics closed trading at $0.1150 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.