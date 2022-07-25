|
25.07.2022 13:49:22
SERB To Partner With Soligenix For Use Of Their Antigen To Accelerate Ricin Therapeutic Program
(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals for development of a therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. Soligenix noted that the antibodies will be generated using a modified form of its ricin toxin. The deal consist of a manufacturing supply agreement and small royalty percentage upon commercialization.
Anthony Higham, CEO of SERB Pharmaceuticals, said: "Our expertise in antibody development and the commercial scale manufacturing capabilities acquired with BTG together with SERB's track record of reliably providing a portfolio of high-quality Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear antidotes, uniquely positions us to successfully deliver a solution."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Soligenix Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.