Serba Dinamik Launches Beyond Paradigm Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ("Serba Dinamik Holdings" or the "Company"), a global integrated engineering services provider, launched the inaugural Beyond Paradigm Summit at the Malaysian International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohammad officiating at the opening.

The Beyond Paradigm Summit, held from 17-18 July and with the theme 'Creating Distinctive Digital Solutions', showcases advanced technologies encapsulating the core ideas of automation and data exchange surrounding Industrial Revolution 4.0 ("IR 4.0").

In his welcome speech at the opening, Serba Dinamik CEO and Group Managing Director Dato' Dr Ir Mohd Abdul Karim bin Abdullah ("Dato' Karim") said the summit's primary goal is to bring together businesses who have been working on adopting small-scale IR 4.0 solutions and gathering them together to initiate ideas, discuss concepts and implement these ideas to change Malaysia's digital landscape.

"This summit will showcase novel solutions with real-time applications for enterprises, present new business models, and communicate how to best accelerate digital transformation within this paradigm shift," he said.

Dato' Karim said other subjects such as artificial intelligence and its multi-faceted impact on our lives, autonomous vehicles, human capital digital development, robotics, machine learning and mixed reality will also be presented as well as discussed extensively.

"This is the perfect opportunity to network and engage with the finest global and local industrial leaders, and to weigh-in on renowned international academicians and industrial captains on how to effectively navigate the 'Digital Paradigm Shift' and beyond, while differentiating yourself from being another digital 'Fashionista'," he added.

Dato' Karim said given that there is no one-size fits all solution, the summit is the perfect platform to learn about the intricacies of adoption IR4.0 and learning about the digital tools for improving efficiency and increasing productivity.

The summit also saw Sophia, the social humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence, the core technology of IR 4.0, featured for the first time in Malaysia. Sophia shows how state-of-the-art artificial intelligence can value-add for businesses as it binds together various separate processes through the Internet of Things.

Serba Dinamik is the main organiser of the summit, with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) as co-organiser and official partners being Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Microsoft Malaysia, as well as technology partner TM One.

ABOUT SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ("Serba Dinamik Holdings") was incorporated as a private limited company in Malaysia, under the name of Serba Dinamik Holdings Sdn Bhd on 2 December 2015, and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on 13 May 2016. Established in 1993, Serba Dinamik Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering solutions servicing to the oil and gas and power generation industries with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and United Kingdom. Serba Dinamik Holdings is an investment holding company and is principally involved in the provision of management services.

