|
16.01.2024 07:30:00
Sercel Unveils New 528 and VE564 Solutions to Optimize Mega-Crew Surveys
Paris, France – January 16, 2024
CGG announced today that Sercel has launched its next-generation 528TM land acquisition system and VE564TM vibrator electronics to improve recording capacity, reliability, productivity, and data fidelity to meet the latest challenging survey requirements.
Building on the proven strengths of Sercel’s widely adopted 508XT technology, the 528 is the most advanced cable-based system available, with new enhancements such as the lightest weight and the lowest power consumption, allowing it to be solar-powered. Its scalable architecture also gives it maximum flexibility to adapt to different-sized projects, ranging from mega-crew surveys to smaller projects, with the same efficiency.
The latest VE564 vibroseis electronics technology can be embedded within the 528 platform and easily reconfigured for efficient operations with the WiNGNT wireless system. Combined with the 528, the VE564 solution minimizes downtime and boosts productivity through powerful decision-making tools, such as innovative productivity dashboards, for optimized vibrator fleet management.
Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "We are pleased to unveil our groundbreaking 528 and VE564 land solutions designed to address our customers' most complex operational and geophysical challenges. Both solutions incorporate innovative features that provide unparalleled operational gains, resulting in increased productivity, cost reduction, and successful land seismic projects.”
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
|
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CGGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: CGG verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: CGG informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CGG legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: CGG gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CGG zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: CGG stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: CGG präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: CGG präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CGGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CGG
|0,43
|-14,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.