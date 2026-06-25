Serco Group H1 Underlying Profit, Revenues Rise, Backs FY26 Outlook; North America CEO To Resign

(RTTNews) - Serco Group plc (SCGPY, SRP.L), a provider of critical government services, reported Thursday higher underlying operating profit and revenues for the first half of fiscal 2026. Further, the firm maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2026.

In addition, the company announced that Michael LaRouche, CEO of Serco's North America division, has informed of his intention to leave the firm to take up a CEO role at an international business with a US listing.

LaRouche will remain with Serco to ensure an orderly transition. A process to appoint his successor is well underway.

In its trading update, the company said underlying operating profit is expected to be around 155 million pounds in the first half, up approximately 6 percent year-on-year.

The firm projects revenue to be around 2.5 billion pounds, around 3 percent higher than 2025. Organic growth is anticipated to be around 1 percent, including strong growth in UK & Europe.

Performance in the UK has been supported by contract mobilisations in Defence, improved contract performance in Justice, and higher than expected revenue in immigration-related services.

In North America, the company projects good revenue growth, with the contribution from MT&S more than offsetting the impact of continued procurement delays and against a strong comparative in the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, guidance for underlying operating profit is unchanged at around 300 million pounds, around 10 percent higher than last year's 272 million pounds.

Margin would be around 6 percent, around 40 basis points higher than 2025, and at the upper end of 5 percent to 6 percent medium term target.

Full-year revenue is still projected to be around 5 billion pounds, with organic growth of around 3 percent.

The higher organic growth expected in the second half reflects contract mobilisations and expansions in the UK and Australia, and an expected improvement in the procurement environment in North America, among other.

Anthony Kirby, Serco Group Chief Executive, said, "The Group has delivered a good first half, with revenue and margin increases including strong organic growth in UK & Europe and progress in our Asia Pacific business. While procurement delays in the US have continued into the first half, we remain confident in the structural drivers of demand which have supported further expansion of our North American pipeline."