28.08.2024 16:23:42
Serco Secures $56 Mln Contract To Continue Delivering Motorist Assistance Patrol For Louisiana DOTD
(RTTNews) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L), Wednesday announced that the company has secured a contract worth $56 million to continue providing Motorist Assistance Patrol support for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Under this renewed contract, the company would offer motorist assistance, conduct minor road-side repairs, clear disabled vehicles and non-hazardous spills from travel lanes, report incidents to the Traffic Management Centers, and assist other first responders on scene during traffic incidents.
Currently, Serco's stock is trading at 175.90 pence, up 0.23 percent on the London Stock Exchange.
