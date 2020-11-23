Seremban 2's Saujana Duta Hilltop Residence: The Ambassador to Luxury Living

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the hilltop of S2 Heights, Saujana Duta is a freehold luxury residential development and a low-density enclave developed by IJM Land that offers elite semi-detached homes and bungalows. S2 Heights is known for its panoramic view, overlooking all 3,800 acres of the township.

At 400 feet above sea level, the 38-acre Saujana Duta comprises 199 residential units. The first phase constitutes 166 units of 3-storey semi-detached homes (3,938 - 4,108 sqft) and 8 units of 3-storey signature bungalows (7,060 sqft), while the second phase features 75 units of bungalows (5,066 - 6,095 sqft).

Each home has premium finishes like the stainless steel water tank, extravagant bathroom fittings like the vanity tops for all bathrooms, shower screen for master bathroom and powder coated window frames with tinted glass, and installed with high-speed fibre-optic communication delivery.

Saujana Duta homes are designed to meet the needs of a modernistic lifestyle that also adheres to practicality. An open concept design is visible throughout the living and dining areas. There is also a spacious walk-in wardrobe in the master bedrooms, and a wide store room underneath the staircase.

With a modern, technology-driven and innovative layout, Saujana Duta hosts green features such as the environmentally-friendly solar water heating system and the rainwater harvesting system. Homeowners can also enjoy the convenience of a smart home feature with their smart devices.

Facilities and amenities like gyms are aspects that homebuyers are looking forward to in a modern home. The Hilltop Recreational Villa offers club-like facilities within the development accessible only to residents. The clubhouse is identifiable by its infinity pool, among other facilities like gym room, function rooms, lookout points and a cosy lounge.

Situated beside the 30-acre Hill Park, it features a jogging track, playground and gazebos. For residents who prefer to workout closer to home, there is a 1.7km cycling and jogging track encircling the development.

Saujana Duta is built in a gated and guarded community. The single entry and exit point, as well as the surrounding perimeter fencing, are under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

The walkway along the perimeter fencing allows guards to patrol at the edge of the neighbourhood without intruding on the privacy of residents.

Homebuyers can own a luxury hilltop home in Saujana Duta starting from RM1.8 million.

To arrange for a private viewing or for further inquiries, call 1800-222-456.

