Serena Williams and Simon Sinek to Speak at BambooHR's 8th Annual HR Virtual Summit

The World's Largest Virtual HR Event Opens Free Registration

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the eighth-annual HR Virtual Summit featuring Serena Williams, tennis grand slam champion, entrepreneur, and investor, as well as leadership author Simon Sinek who will join the mainstage for fireside chats at the event.

"Each year, attendees tell us how valuable the HR Virtual Summit is as they earn certifications for their own career development and growth, while also making new connections with peers. I can't wait for attendees to see what we have in store for 2022," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "Our goal is to curate an event that inspires HR, while giving them the tools and insights to help them succeed as they are tasked with creating exceptional employee experiences in light of challenges such as the Great Resignation, employee well being and mental health, compensation and benefits, among others."

The two-day event is designed to provide the HR industry with the latest insights from some of the nation's foremost authors, industry experts, and thought leaders. Conference tracks will provide specific takeaways core to the work of HR like compensation & benefits, culture & values, career growth, well being, and employee experience. HR Virtual Summit will also have sessions tailored to the HR newcomer.

The summit is free to attend and will be held November 2-3, 2022. Attendees can also register to earn SHRM and HRCI recertification credits. With over 40 presentations to choose from and the opportunity to network with more than 45,000 HR professionals across the globe, HR Virtual Summit provides the content and connections that sets people free to do great work.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/virtual/

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com , follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serena-williams-and-simon-sinek-to-speak-at-bamboohrs-8th-annual-hr-virtual-summit-301641080.html

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC