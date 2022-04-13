SERENDIPITY3 AND JELLY BELLY® COLLABORATE ON VIBRANT EASTER FRRROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

The "Jelly Belly® Jewel Spring Mix Ube Frrrozen Hot Chocolate" is available at Serendipity3 from Thursday, April 14th until Sunday, April 17th in celebration of Easter Weekend

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter Weekend, Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark restaurant, and Jelly Belly Candy Company have come together to give New Yorkers a treat by creating a vibrant Frrrozen Hot Chocolate incorporating the national favorite candy brand into the iconic signature menu item.

The "Jelly Belly® Jewel Spring Mix Ube Frrrozen Hot Chocolate" features a Jelly Belly Jewel Spring Mix bedazzled goblet, filled with white chocolate infused with Ube, a creamy sweet derived from the purple yam. Topped with a mountain of candy flower-sprinkled whipped cream, a sugar bunny nestled in an edible grass nest and a candy wafer butterfly! The Serendipity3 "Jelly Belly Jewel Spring Mix Ube Frrrozen Hot Chocolate" will be available for those who dine in at the restaurant from Thursday, April 14th, until Easter Sunday, April 17th for $19.95.

The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas, captivating their worldwide audience and celebrity following including Cher, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family and so many more. Serendipity3 has been a classic go-to for tourist and local NYC patrons alike to celebrate the holidays for over 67-years, bringing families the eclectic ambiance of dream-like dessert and mouth watering menu items.

""We are thrilled to partner with Jelly Belly to create a dreamlike Easter dessert for New Yorkers alongside one of America's favorite candy brands," said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone, "Jelly Belly's Jewel Spring Mix was the perfect addition to put a vibrant spin to our signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and excite our fans and customers for the holiday."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. ET. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Jelly Belly:

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn .

