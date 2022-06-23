SERENDIPITY3 TEAMS UP WITH "ELVIS" MOVIE TO BRING THE ROCK 'N' ROLL ICON'S FAVORITE SANDWICH TO LIFE

The New York City landmark restaurant makes a tribute to Elvis Presley with a peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwich joining the menu in celebration of the all-new big-screen epic "Elvis"

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're 'All Shook Up' by Serendipity3's latest collaboration, announced today in partnership with the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures drama "Elvis," a Baz Luhrmann film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, coming only to theaters this Friday. The iconic New York City restaurant unveiled their latest limited-time-only menu item in tribute to the beloved American singer and one of the 20th century's most awe-inspiring icons, creating one of his most well-known favorites, The "Elvis" Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Sandwich.

The "Elvis" Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Sandwich features 2 thick slices of toasted brioche bread, covered in creamy peanut butter, thick slices of smokehouse bacon, slices of ripe banana and served with a side of French Fries. Priced at $24.95, this Elvis Presley tribute sandwich will be 'Always on My Mind' and those in the New York City area can dine in at Serendipity3 to indulge in this limited time offering from June 24th until July 1st. Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' and head to Serendipity3 on the "Elvis" movie opening date, June 24th, and you may receive "Elvis"-inspired goodies from Warner Bros. Pictures with the order of your sandwich while supplies last.

"We could not be more excited to come together with Warner Bros. to celebrate the debut of 'Elvis' and remember one of the world's most admired icons with our new sandwich," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3, "and we look forward to longtime and new fans of Elvis Presley to join us at the restaurant and enjoy his favorite meal alongside our famous desserts."

Serendipity3 is known for bringing extravagant menu items, such as the new Selena Sundae, inspired by part owner and investor in the restaurant and Serendipity Brands, Selena Gomez, while captivating their worldwide audience and additional celebrity following, including but not limited to Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Wendy Williams and Andy Warhol. Serendipity3 has been a classic go-to for tourist and local NYC patrons alike to celebrate the holidays for over 67-years, bringing families the eclectic ambiance of dream-like desserts and menu items. The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com.

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About "Elvis":

"Elvis" is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis's (Butler) story is seen through the lens of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Starring alongside Butler and Hanks, award-winning theater actress Helen Thomson ("Top of the Lake: China Girl," "Rake") plays Elvis's mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh ("Moulin Rouge!" "Breath," "Hacksaw Ridge") portrays Elvis's father, Vernon, and DeJonge ("The Visit," "Stray Dolls") plays Priscilla. Oscar nominee Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, "Elvis" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to release in theaters in North America on June 24, 2022, and internationally beginning on June 22, 2022.

