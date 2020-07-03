Sereno Group to acquire East Bay brokerage J. Rockcliff

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sereno Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of J. Rockcliff in the East Bay. As the largest independently owned and locally operated real estate brokerage in Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz coast, this move strengthens Sereno Groups' Bay Area presence and furthers its quest to promote and protect agents' livelihood and best serve clients through the independent brokerage model.

Combined, the two firms will include over 500 exceptional REALTORS® producing nearly $5 Billion in annual sales. The union brings together two of the strongest, independently branded, and community-based firms in their respective markets and allows both firms to better serve their agents, clients and local communities.

J. Rockcliff's President & CEO, Jeff Sposito, has been instrumental in building relations with Sereno Group and making this partnership a reality.

"What's clear to me is that there is a great void and opportunity for quality, independent, like-minded firms to come together and focus on what's best for the agents and clients in the long run. We view this collaboration with Sereno Group as the perfect platform to build our momentum from here," said Sposito.

From inception, Sereno Group has fiercely protected the unique livelihood of REALTORS®. This move is the beginning of a new and bold vision that has the potential to unite several of the remaining independent brokerages across California and the Western United States.

"There has been a glaring void created by mass consolidation and driven largely by venture capital-backed firms who ultimately have a different priority aim. We are convinced it is not in a real estate agents or customers' best interest, whether they recognize this reality yet, or not," said Chris Trapani, Co-Fo- under, and CEO of Sereno Group.

The deal will be finalized this week and details announced in the coming weeks.

About Sereno Group

Founded in 2006, Sereno Group is the largest independent and locally-owned residential real estate company with seven offices and 365 agents in Silicon Valley and the Santa Cruz Coast. The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with high-level concierge services to strengthen client relationships, as well as world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Sereno Group is particularly proud of its agent-driven 1% for Good, an initiative that is changing lives in our local communities, and to date, generated over $3.1 million in charitable donations.



SOURCE Sereno Group