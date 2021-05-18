Serenus.AI Granted New US Patent for 'AUTOMATED METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR SCREENING AND PREVENTION OF UNNECESSARY MEDICAL PROCEDURES'

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenus.AI (www.serenusai.com), an innovative startup developing AI-based solutions to improve medical treatment decisions, obtained a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office that the application 'AUTOMATED METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR SCREENING AND PREVENTION OF UNNECESSARY MEDICAL PROCEDURES' will be registered as a US patent.

This patent, in addition to the company's two patents-pending, adds to Serenus.AI's deep intellectual property portfolio, and is focused on improving medical processes and decision-making before medical procedures and treatments.

Studies published in recent years show that a considerable proportion of medical procedures are unnecessary or inappropriate, endangering the lives of patients and causing a burden on healthcare systems by wasting valuable resources that could be better used elsewhere. This problem rapidly attains extreme proportions during extraordinary emergencies such as the novel Coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) pandemic, which is putting a huge burden on health systems worldwide.

Serenus.AI CEO, Mrs. Hillary Orly Harel, stated: "Obtaining our US-patent, in additional to the two patents-pending, emphasizes the uniqueness and innovation that Serenus.AI brings to the US healthcare market, improving healthcare delivery and minimizing unnecessary risks while saving valuable resources."

About Serenus.AI:

Serenus.AI is an innovative startup with a strong passion for improving healthcare delivery by optimizing medical decisions at critical post-diagnostic crossroads. Its unique technology (one registered patent and two patents-pending) was developed to empower medical professionals and patients, saving lives and valuable resources. Serenus.AI's flagship product is first clinically objective, AI-based, automated case-by-case review system to improve the utilization and prior authorization processes before medical procedures. Serenus.AI advances quality of care, boosts patient, physician and payer satisfaction, and reduces medical and administrative costs.

Serenus.AI's world-class team includes top physicians from various medical fields and machine learning specialists. This innovative solution has already been validated in live clinical practice and is currently active in Europe and the US with leading healthcare stakeholders.

