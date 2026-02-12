Seres Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A14VXX / ISIN: US81750R1023
|
12.02.2026 17:17:05
Seres Therapeutics Stock Tanks 37% After Pausing Additional Investment In Phase 2 Program
(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares tumbled 36.74 percent, falling $5.18 to $8.91 on Thursday after the company announced it is pausing additional investment in its SER-155 Phase 2 study in allo-HSCT.
The stock opened at $9.95, down from a previous close of $14.09, and has traded between $8.90 and $10.79 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last reported bid was $7.56 for 200 shares, with the ask at $11.46 for 200 shares. Trading volume reached 311,144 shares, above the average volume of 145,442.
Seres shares have traded within a 52-week range of $6.53 to $29.98.
While key startup activities had advanced, including submission of a final protocol to the FDA and manufacturing of Phase 2 drug substance, the company said it will shift focus to earlier-stage pipeline programs and continue seeking funding for SER-155.
Seres also announced cost-cutting measures, including a workforce reduction of approximately 30 percent. The company expects these actions to extend its cash runway through the third quarter of 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Seres Therapeutics Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Seres Therapeutics Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.