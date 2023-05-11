Sergio de la Fe Named Enterprise Digital Leader of RSM US LLP

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the nation's leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently named Sergio de la Fe enterprise digital leader of the firm. In this role, de la Fe will lead the development and execution of the firm's digital vision and strategy.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sergio into his new role as our firm's enterprise digital leader," said Brian Becker, managing partner & CEO of RSM US LLP. "Sergio will be instrumental in guiding the integration of our people, processes and technology and furthering our strategy to become a digital firm that offers assurance, tax and consulting services. When we embrace technology, we enable our people to provide our clients with the best products and services for success in an ever-changing business environment. Sergio's experience makes him an ideal fit to lead the firm's digital strategy and evolution."

As the firm's enterprise digital leader, de la Fe is driving the next wave of digital transformation across the organization by accelerating the firm's digital strategy and execution. He also serves as a member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

"I am excited to serve as the firm's enterprise digital leader, working with our business leaders and partners to direct RSM's digital transformation," said de la Fe. "As a digital firm, we will continue to focus on creating value for our clients and enabling our people to serve them in the most innovative ways. At RSM, we are adding value by building solutions and implementing innovative technologies across all our business lines. In today's economic, business and technology landscape, our people and clients demand that we view all opportunities through a digital lens."

de la Fe has more than 28 years of experience in professional services and most recently served as the national leader for enterprise accounts and industrials at RSM US LLP. He previously served as chairman of the board for the firm, during which he championed innovation, technology and the firm's initiatives on culture and diversity.

Throughout his career, de la Fe has earned various awards and recognitions. In 2019, he was awarded the ALPFA's (Association of Latino Professionals for America) Executive of the Year award. In 2015, he received the National Achievement Award for Partner of the Year, and in 2012, he received RSM's National Achievement Award for Excellence. In addition, he has guided his teams in attaining a national achievement award and global international client service award.

He is also the national co-founder of RSM's employee network group supporting Hispanic and Latino professionals. With the support of the RSM US Foundation, de la Fe founded the RSM First Generation Scholarship Program to assist first-generation college students like him. de la Fe is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the Association of Latino Professionals for America. He is a certified public accountant, Florida and Georgia; a certified global management accountant and a certified information technology professional. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Florida International University.

de la Fe's new role was effective as of January 1, 2023.

