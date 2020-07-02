Sergio Negreira Joins Lowers Forensics International as Executive Vice President, Forensics and Latin America

MIAMI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowers Forensics International is pleased to welcome Sergio P. Negreira, CPA, CFF, J.D. as Executive Vice President, Forensics and Latin America. Based out of the company's Miami, Florida office, Negreira specializes in forensic investigative services, including occupational and financial statement fraud as well as bribery and corruption investigations. He also has extensive experience in performing FCPA and fraud risk assessments, providing and testifying on lost profit calculations, economic and market analysis as well as assisting clients with business interruption and fidelity insurance claims.

President of Lowers Forensics International, Marc Johnson, remarks, "Sergio is a uniquely qualified forensic accounting professional who will bring value to our clients as they navigate issues ranging from suspected FCPA violations to elaborate money laundering schemes."

Combining nearly 50 years of industry excellence and leadership, Lowers Forensics works with clients worldwide to provide insurance claims accounting, litigation support, forensic accounting, and expert testimony.

Prior to joining Lowers Forensics International, Negreira was with Ernst & Young for over 25 years where he served as a partner within the forensics and disputes practice. He served as practice leader for the Latin America Disputes & Forensics region as well as the country practice leader for the Mexico and Central American region. Negreira also served as the QRM (Quality and Risk Management) leader for the Caribbean Disputes and Forensics practices. He is fluent in Spanish.

To reach Sergio Negreira call (786) 687-2942 or visit lowersforensics.com.

About Lowers Forensics International, LLC

Lowers Forensics International is a financial forensics firm offering expertise in insurance claims accounting, litigation support, investigative services, and expert testimony to support organizations worldwide. The company maintains offices across the globe to serve the needs of insurance companies, attorneys, and private and public entities in order to transform complex financial information into clear evidence. For more information about Lowers Forensics International, visit lowersforensics.com.

