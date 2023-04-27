|
27.04.2023 07:00:18
Sergio P. Ermotti to step down as Swiss Re Chairman on 30 April 2023 after handover to Vice Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy
|
Swiss Re Ltd
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, 27 April 2023 Swiss Re announced today that Sergio P. Ermotti will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors on 30 April 2023, after completing the agreed handover period, to fully focus on his role at UBS. As previously announced, Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, is leading the search for a successor and will chair the Board in the interim.
Sergio P. Ermotti, Chairman of Swiss Re, said: "It has been a great honour for me to chair Swiss Re over the past two years, and I wish to thank the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and all employees for their commitment and support. Swiss Re's strategic goals are clear, and I am convinced that the company is well positioned to thrive."
Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Swiss Re, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Sergio for his leadership in the past two years and wish him every success in his new role. The search for a successor has started. I appreciate the trust placed in me to lead the transition and very much look forward to working with the Board and management in driving Swiss Re's strategy forward."
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1618455
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1618455 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!