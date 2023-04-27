Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel

Sergio P. Ermotti to step down as Swiss Re Chairman on 30 April 2023 after handover to Vice Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy



27.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 27 April 2023 Swiss Re announced today that Sergio P. Ermotti will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors on 30 April 2023, after completing the agreed handover period, to fully focus on his role at UBS. As previously announced, Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, is leading the search for a successor and will chair the Board in the interim. Sergio P. Ermotti, Chairman of Swiss Re, said: "It has been a great honour for me to chair Swiss Re over the past two years, and I wish to thank the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and all employees for their commitment and support. Swiss Re's strategic goals are clear, and I am convinced that the company is well positioned to thrive." Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Swiss Re, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Sergio for his leadership in the past two years and wish him every success in his new role. The search for a successor has started. I appreciate the trust placed in me to lead the transition and very much look forward to working with the Board and management in driving Swiss Re's strategy forward." For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.



Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the worlds leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.

End of Media Release

