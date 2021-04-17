Serial Entrepreneur, Author, and Podcaster Emily Lyons Introduces New Online Course for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent business leader, founder of Femme Fatale Media Group, podcaster, and author Emily Lyons is pleased to reveal that her new online course for upcoming entrepreneurs, "Building An Empire: The Startup Masterclass" will be available starting from April 17 through her website Msemilylyons.com.

This 10 month course takes trainees from ideation to execution, addressing everything needed to not only start and build a business, but the psychological and confidence aspects of the process. For the first time, Emily shares everything she has learned over the years to build multiple 7 and 8 figure business. The course dives deep into public relations, marketing, media strategy, social media, personal branding, confidence building, intentional goal setting and more.

"These are all the things I wish I knew back when I was starting and building," said Emily. "I want everyone to know they can be hugely successful."

As a high school dropout with no money or experience, Emily's journey as an entrepreneur was no less than a roller coaster ride. Over the last 11 years, she has learned what it takes to succeed, how to overcome adversity, and has replicated it multiple times. In the last 10 years, she has launched and scaled a number of successful businesses. Her inspiring success story has already been featured in publications such as Forbes Magazine, Maxim, NY Times and much more.

"I want to change the way people learn," said Emily. "I want everyone to have the ability to go after their dreams, and I want to change the landscape of how we learn. Not going into massive debt, in uncomfortable environments, learning things not applicable to us. To come out with tangible tips that can be utilized immediately."

Emily's current ventures include a nationwide event staffing, modelling and live marketing agency, an award-winning communications and branding agency, a luxury matchmaking agency, a clean beauty e-commerce shop, a contemporary watch and accessory brand, and a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding support to the CF community. She has also carved a niche as a podcast host, sharing her valuable insights on entrepreneurship and different motivational topics.

"Everyone has a dream or an idea, and everyone should go after it. Stop building someone else's dream life. If I can do it, I guarantee anyone can," Emily adds.

As part of the launch of her new course "Building An Empire: The Startup Masterclass", Emily is inviting the first 50 members to a private zoom sessions with her for an exclusive Q&A session.

