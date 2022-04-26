+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 09:00:55

Serial entrepreneur Miriam Wohlfarth joins TX Ventures Investment Committee

TX Group / Key word(s): Personnel
26.04.2022 / 09:00

Miriam Wohlfarth, one of Europe's leading Fintech entrepreneurs, will join the TX Ventures Investment Committee at the end of  April 2022. The founder of Ratepay and Banxware complements the IC launched in 2021 and chaired by Romy Schnelle, partner of the renowned early stage investor HTGF. 

Zurich, 26 April 2022 - In its ambition to become one of the leading early stage Fintech investors in Europe, TX Ventures is highly pleased to announce that Miriam Wohlfarth is joining the investment committee in April 2022. With this expertise addition, TX Ventures, the venture arm of TX Group, further strengthens its decision body. 

'Miriam is an outstanding entrepreneur. With her exceptionally strong track record and her passion for Fintech, she is the ideal addition to our IC', says Romy Schnelle, chairman of the TX Ventures IC. 

'We are really excited to welcome Miriam to our IC! Looking at investment opportunities with an entrepreneurial mindset will help us to jointly further enhance investment decisions. Additionally, our portfolio companies will be able to draw from her extensive experience and her strong fintech network,' comments Daniel Mönch, Chief Strategy Officer and IC member. 

Being a Fintech pioneer, Miriam founded Ratepay in 2010. After a highly successful exit to Advent and Bain Capital, Miriam became the founder of Banxware in 2020, a leading embedded finance Fintech. Apart from her entrepreneurial activities, Miriam is also an executive board member at the German Startups Association as well as a partner at Paymentandbanking and at Startup Teens. 

Miriam comments her new role as follows: "Startups and VCs simply belong together! I am excited to bring my founder experience to the IC and am very much looking forward to finding and supporting the Fintechs of tomorrow together with the great team at TX"

Contact
Michele Paparone, Senior Communications Manager TX Group
michele.paparone@tx.group

Jens Schleuniger, Investment Director TX Ventures
jens.schleuniger@tx.group

About TX Ventures
TX Ventures holds the two majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo. The focus of TX Ventures is on the fintech sector. Meanwhile, the portfolio includes the minority stakes in the platforms Everon, Helvengo, Lend, Lykke, Monito, Neon, PriceHubble and Selma Finance. In addition, TX Ventures is invested in Backbone, Helpling Switzerland and Picstars.

About TX Group
The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, the company has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.
www.tx.group
 


