26.04.2022 09:00:55
Serial entrepreneur Miriam Wohlfarth joins TX Ventures Investment Committee
Miriam Wohlfarth, one of Europe's leading Fintech entrepreneurs, will join the TX Ventures Investment Committee at the end of April 2022. The founder of Ratepay and Banxware complements the IC launched in 2021 and chaired by Romy Schnelle, partner of the renowned early stage investor HTGF.
Zurich, 26 April 2022 - In its ambition to become one of the leading early stage Fintech investors in Europe, TX Ventures is highly pleased to announce that Miriam Wohlfarth is joining the investment committee in April 2022. With this expertise addition, TX Ventures, the venture arm of TX Group, further strengthens its decision body.
'Miriam is an outstanding entrepreneur. With her exceptionally strong track record and her passion for Fintech, she is the ideal addition to our IC', says Romy Schnelle, chairman of the TX Ventures IC.
'We are really excited to welcome Miriam to our IC! Looking at investment opportunities with an entrepreneurial mindset will help us to jointly further enhance investment decisions. Additionally, our portfolio companies will be able to draw from her extensive experience and her strong fintech network,' comments Daniel Mönch, Chief Strategy Officer and IC member.
Being a Fintech pioneer, Miriam founded Ratepay in 2010. After a highly successful exit to Advent and Bain Capital, Miriam became the founder of Banxware in 2020, a leading embedded finance Fintech. Apart from her entrepreneurial activities, Miriam is also an executive board member at the German Startups Association as well as a partner at Paymentandbanking and at Startup Teens.
Miriam comments her new role as follows: "Startups and VCs simply belong together! I am excited to bring my founder experience to the IC and am very much looking forward to finding and supporting the Fintechs of tomorrow together with the great team at TX"
