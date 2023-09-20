|
20.09.2023 09:22:18
Seriti to retrench Klipspruit miners in order to save group - report
COAL miner Seriti Power is considering laying off around 600 employees at its Klipspruit colliery in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province or face imperilling the group.Citing a letter by the mine’s manager, News24 said a combination of Transnet woes, a decline in domestic coal prices and related operational issues had sent Klipspruit’s delivered cost to R1,314 per saleable ton. Set against this the current average domestic coal price is R400/t, a fifth below the mine’s budgeted R500/t.While export prices have recovered to above $100/t – higher than the mine’s budgeted price – Seriti had difficulties shipping sufficient export volumes. It is also burdened by the cost of sending more material to the domestic market as a result.The outcome, according to News24, is that Klipspruit could lose between R657m and R949m in the 2024 financial year if no action is taken. “The projected losses for [Klipspruit] are of such a magnitude that it does not only impact the future of Klipspruit itself but the entire Seriti group,” said the letter, signed by Ndumi Khoza, Seriti’s chief people officer.Seriti Power – which consists of collieries acquired from South32 in 2021 – employs 3 554 permanent employees in South Africa, 826 of which work at Klipspruit, said News24. Seriti said 775 employees may be impacted, 605 of which could be made redundant.The post Report says Seriti to retrench Klipspruit miners in order to save group appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
