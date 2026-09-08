08.09.2026 13:40:02

Sernova Biotherapeutics And Seraxis Holdings Agree To Merge To Form BetaNova Biotherapeutics

(RTTNews) - Sernova Biotherapeutics Inc. (SVA.TO, SEOVF) and Seraxis Holdings, Inc. announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to combine their technologies and businesses to create a clinical-stage company, BetaNova Biotherapeutics, focused on advancing a differentiated approach to type 1 diabetes (T1D) islet cell replacement.

BetaNova will be a U.S.-domiciled biotechnology company headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, with integrated research laboratories and cGMP manufacturing capabilities. Upon completion of the Merger, the shareholders of Seraxis and Sernova will each own approximately 50% of BetaNova.

The merger unites Sernova's Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ with Seraxis' stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cells and in-house cGMP manufacturing, operating under the name BetaNova Biotherapeutics, Inc.

In connection with the merger, commitments for a US$10 million non-brokered convertible note financing have been secured from existing insider shareholders of both Sernova and Seraxis.

The merger is expected to close in November 2026, subject to shareholder approval. Upon completion of the Merger, BetaNova intends to seek listing on NASDAQ in the first quarter of 2027, subject to satisfaction of applicable listing requirements and approvals.

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