Serra Toyota compares Prius, Corolla Hybrid to rival model from the competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serra Toyota is home to one of the most complete inventories of Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs in the area. One of the many things that has helped the automaker stand out from the rest of its competitors is its commitment to fuel economy through the expanded use of hybrid technology. The vehicle that really put Toyota hybrid technology on the map is the Prius. After about 20 years and scores of happy customers using less gasoline, Toyota is expanding the hybrid system to the most popular vehicle in automotive history. The manufacturer has refined its fuel-efficient models to the point where it's able to take on the best of what the competition has to offer.

When the 2020 Toyota Prius is compared to one of its top competitors, it is able to offer better cargo volume dimensions and more access to connectivity technology than other options in its class. The liftback 2020 Prius can make up to 27.4 cubic-feet available, which is not quite double the trunk space offered by its rival, which has only 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space.

Additionally, the 2020 Prius makes a smartphone-compatible infotainment system standard equipment across the entire trim ladder, offering access to Apple CarPlay® and integration with Amazon Alexa. The rival model forces buyers to choose higher trim grades to get similar access to technology.

The addition of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid to the Serra Toyota showroom has been nothing short of a game-changer. Customers who take the Corolla Hybrid home will have a Wi-Fi hotspot available in all trim grades, a feature not found with the same competitor that was compared to the Prius. In terms of fuel economy, the 2020 Corolla Hybrid is able to achieve 53 miles per gallon in the city and 52 miles per gallon on the highway, which is better than many of its competitors.

