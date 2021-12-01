Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor buys 200 000 shares

Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor bought the shares through the company Affekt Design AB, a company fully owned by Mr Sandor. The shares were bought on the open market and the average purchase price was 1.26 SEK per share.



Stefan Sandor now controls 1 200 000 shares in Serstech AB.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.