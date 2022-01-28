Serstech Expands Distribution Network through ADS

Serstech has added ADS, one of the world’s top providers of military equipment, to its distribution network. ADS supports and delivers to more than 3500 customers every year, with a primary focus on the US defense and security markets, with customers in both civilian and military agencies.



A significant number of ADS’s sales professionals have a background in civilian and military agencies.

"ADS is a successful supplier of products in our category to the US government and by working with ADS, our brand and products become more visible and more accessible to the large buyers in USA. ADS has well-established connections with all relevant government civilian and military agencies, which makes this addition to our network an important and large step forward in our US sales strategy”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.