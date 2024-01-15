Serstech receives order of 2.8 MSEK from Aerotech in Chile

Serstech today received an order of 2.8 MSEK from its partner Aerotech in Chile. The order contains Serstech 100 Indicator and the patented SERS kit.



The order will be delivered to the Chilean law enforcement Carabineros and invoiced in the first quarter of 2024.

"This is the second order from the same end-customer and we are honored by their continued trust in Serstech and our products”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 19:00 CET on January 15, 2024.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com