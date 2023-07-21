21.07.2023 11:40:00

Serstech receives order of 9.1 MSEK from Singapore

Serstech today received an order of 9.1 MSEK from its partner Kaiser-SGI in Singapore. The order contains Serstech Arx, the patented SERS kit and Serstech ChemDash software. The order will be delivered and invoiced in the third quarter of 2023.

"This is the second order in eight months from the same end-customer and we are honored by their continued trust in Serstech and our products”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 11:40 CET on July 21, 2023.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


