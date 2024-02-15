|
15.02.2024 14:51:31
Serstech to Present Year-End 2023 Report
Serstech AB (publ) is scheduled to release its year-end report for 2023 on Friday, February 23. At 3:00 PM CET on the same day, Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor will present the report via Zoom.
Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, and please note that the presentation will be conducted in Swedish. You can participate in the Zoom meeting using either a computer or a mobile phone.
To register for the Zoom meeting, please follow this link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZPoFiIoSRqKKo2XyLJwDLg
As the number of seats is limited, we recommend registering early to secure your spot. The presentation will be available on www.serstech.com in the days following the session. Additionally, you can view the presentation on the Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance YouTube channel.
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com
or
Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: tp@serstech.com
or visit: www.serstech.com
Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).
About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.
Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com
