Sertex Broadband Solutions leverages Adtran Mosaic One to bring high-speed fiber connectivity to Block Island

Adtran today announced that Sertex Broadband Solutions, a fiber deployment expert in the US Northeast, is utilizing its Mosaic One solution to bring high-speed fiber connectivity to the remote community of New Shoreham on Block Island. Located 12 miles from mainland Rhode Island, the popular summer destination has previously been underserved with broadband access. Now, Adtran’s Mosaic One and its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) platform with Combo PON capabilities are empowering Sertex to deliver reliable Gigabit connectivity through its island-wide FTTH network.

"Reliable high-speed internet is no longer a mainland luxury. It’s now a local reality for everyone on Block Island, including year-round residents, businesses and tens of thousands of seasonal visitors. Adtran’s Mosaic One enables us to give customers the broadband experience they need to thrive in today’s interconnected world,” said Michael Solitro, founder and CEO of Sertex. "As a company with over three decades of experience building fiber networks, we look for partners like ADTRAN who can work closely with us to construct robust, future-proof networks. The Mosaic One solution is scalable and offers a smooth migration path to a future of even faster services with no equipment upgrades.”

Using Adtran’s TA5000 Combo PON optical line terminals, Sertex has the capacity needed to enable ultra-fast, symmetrical multigigabit services with support for both GPON and XGS-PON. Adtran’s scalable optical network terminals ensure the seamless flow of reliable, high-speed internet services to the customers’ connected devices. Inside the premises, Adtran’s Gigabit-capable service delivery gateways provide high-performance Wi-Fi in every room. All of this is tied together with Adtran’s Mosaic One management solution for remote configuration and improved network performance.

"Utilizing our Mosaic One solution, Sertex is bridging the digital divide on Block Island, opening up whole new opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors. Instrumental in this transformation are the remote configuration capabilities of our Mosaic One solution, which are not only reducing the need for truck rolls but also ensuring more streamlined, efficient and responsive network operations,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "From enhancing connectivity for tourists to providing residents and businesses with high-performance broadband, we’re proud to be a part of transforming the online experience for Block Island.”

