Service automation takes over as top priority in 2021 for IT organizations, according to SysAid customer survey

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The top goal for 56% of IT professionals in 2021 is the adoption of service automation in order to improve productivity, according to this year's SysAid customer survey, the company announced today.

Improving user experience, last year's top priority, came in second at 51%. Increasing self-service adoption (45%); and improving visibility and analysis into performance, trends, and outcomes (31%) ranked third and fourth respectively.

More than 1,000 IT professionals participated in the company's annual customer survey.

"We're grateful for the continued enthusiasm and engagement of our customer community," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "The results of this year's survey, with focus on the growing importance of service automation, reaffirms the vision we share with our customers for the future of IT service management."

The trend towards adoption of service automation and other key findings will be presented on April 14th in a webinar led by SysAid customers and moderated by Doug Tedder, Principal at Tedder Consulting. Registration is free and available by clicking here .

Panel members will share their experiences overcoming challenges faced during the pandemic and how it influenced the priorities and goals for IT managers in 2021. For example:

75% of survey respondents stated that they leverage service management capabilities to automate their administrative workload.

Over 92% noted that working with standardized processes improves administrative efficiency and productivity by allowing fewer service desk agents to support more products, services, and end users.

"One of the most evident outcomes of 2020 has been the realization that IT services need to be agile and ready to adjust to external factors," said Tedder. "Mature service management provides organizations with a reliable foundation to scale and deliver high levels of service and respond to changes that impact the organization."

SysAid's 2021 State of Service Management Report, which is based on the company's annual customer survey, will be available to registrants following the webinar. More than 84% of survey respondents were IT/service desk managers, analysts, and technicians from across diverse industries including technology, manufacturing, and education.

