Service Champions Group Acquires Hobaica Services

BREA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a leading U.S. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning establishment, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Service Champions will acquire Hobaica Services. Founded in 1952, Hobaica, the well-known family owned, and operated residential service company provides residents of the Phoenix metropolitan area with honest and ethical cooling, heating, plumbing, drain & sewer, electrical, security and custom wine cellar services. The acquisition, together with the December 2020 acquisition of ProSkill Services of Phoenix, positions Service Champions as the top provider in the Phoenix area marketplace. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

Leland Smith, Founder and CEO of Service Champions, said, "The addition of Hobaica to the Service Champions family of businesses, including the recently acquired ProSkill, cements our place as the leading provider of best-in-class customer service in the heating and cooling industry to Valley of the Sun residents. With an unwavering focus on exceptional customer service, Hobaica is well-known in the area for treating their customers like family. This philosophy is identical to the core tenets that Service Champions was founded on and has practiced for more than 20 years. We are very excited about the meaningful contribution this partnership brings to the company's long-term growth plan to be the largest provider of residential services in the Western United States."

The second generation of the Hobaica family sits at the helm of the industry leading services group, with Louis Hobaica serving as President and CEO, along with his brothers Paul and Mike. "We are extremely pleased to join such a dynamic organization and bring together our complimentary businesses, talented teams and customer-focused cultures. The strength of the Service Champions and the Hobaica brands partnership is the value we bring to our customers and employees. Our goal to be the most likable people you have ever met, will continue along with Service Champions. I promise, You'll lika…Hobaica," Louis Hobaica said.

Service Champions' Chief Operating Officer, Frank DiMarco, echoed Mr. Hobaica's remarks. "Service Champions' interest in Hobaica reflects the success of our strategy to identify the right partners. The combined company will have an exemplary and extended portfolio of home services. We intend to leverage this platform to significantly grow the business and gain even more market share in the Phoenix area while maintaining continuity and stability of our valuable customer relationships."

Service Champions' CFO, Daniel Hamm, added, "Acquiring Hobaica adds both a solid brand to our portfolio and positions the company to continue expanding into dynamic vertical markets. Our goal is to be the biggest and the best in the home services arena. This transaction brings us one step closer to making that happen. It's our 11th acquisition in 24 months and we are actively pursuing future investments in the Western United States and beyond," said Hamm.

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including; Service Champions, Bell Brothers, Moore Home Services, ASI, Adeedo! and ProSkill Services. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

