|
14.02.2022 22:37:15
Service Corp. Guides FY22 Profit Above Street View
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Service Corp. International (SCI) the company issued a profit outlook for the full year 2022, which is expected to beat current estimates of Street.
The company expects full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.80 to $3.20 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.82 per share for the year.
Commenting on the outlook, CEO Tom Ryan said, "Looking ahead, our expectations for adjusted earnings per share for the full year of 2022 have improved from the $2.80 we provided last quarter on our earnings call to a midpoint of $3.00, primarily due to the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond 2022, we believe that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on services pulled forward from future years into 2020 and 2021 should begin to wane and a trend of year-over-year growth should begin as we approach an aging baby boomer cohort with a leaner and more technologically efficient and effective operating model."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Service Corp. Internationalmehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.22
|Ausblick: Service legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Rockwood Service Corporation -- Moody's says Rockwood Service Corporation's acquisition of Premium Inspection and Testing, Inc. has no impact on ratings or outlook (Moodys)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Service verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Service mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.21
|Service Corporation International -- Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to SCI's senior unsecured notes (Moodys)
|
01.05.21