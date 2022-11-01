|
01.11.2022 21:46:45
Service Corp. International Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $120.9 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $209.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $108.8 million or $0.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $0.98 billion from $1.03 billion last year.
Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $120.9 Mln. vs. $209.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $0.98 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.80
