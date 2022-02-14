|
14.02.2022 22:19:39
Service Corp. International Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $206.50 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $201.04 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $194.8 million or $1.17 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.04 million from $0.97 million last year.
Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $206.50 Mln. vs. $201.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Mln vs. $0.97 Mln last year.
