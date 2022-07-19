|
19.07.2022 21:25:00
Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Details of the conference call are as follows:
What:
Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 8489167 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"
Replay:
(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 3658741 available through August 10, 2022, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"
Contact:
Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395
About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2022, we owned and operated 1,459 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 300 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-schedule-for-its-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301589517.html
SOURCE Service Corporation International
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Service Corp. Internationalmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Service mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.22
|Ausblick: Service legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Rockwood Service Corporation -- Moody's says Rockwood Service Corporation's acquisition of Premium Inspection and Testing, Inc. has no impact on ratings or outlook (Moodys)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Service verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Service mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.21
|Service Corporation International -- Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to SCI's senior unsecured notes (Moodys)
|
01.05.21
|Ausblick: Service legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.21
|Service Corporation International -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Service Corporation International (Moodys)
Analysen zu Service Corp. Internationalmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Service Corp. International
|69,22
|2,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- US-Börsen vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Wall Street dürfte auf dem Niveau der gestrigen Schlusskurse eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.