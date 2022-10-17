Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 21:38:00

Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.  A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.  Details of the conference call are as follows: 

What:

Service Corporation International Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: 

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

How: 

Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 0676297 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Replay:

(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 6922087 available through November 9, 2022, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"

Contact: 

Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year.  Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances.  Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none.  At September 30, 2022, we owned and operated 1,463 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 300 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.  For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com.  For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-schedule-for-its-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301651243.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Service Corp. International 62,97 1,04% Service Corp. International

